Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 7,674 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 400.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $313.98 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $782.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

