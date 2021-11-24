Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 242 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 54,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 109,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The company has a market capitalization of $220.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

