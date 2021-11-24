Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,459 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.13. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

