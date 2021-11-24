Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 1.4% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.8% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 90,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Aflac by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 101,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 28.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

