Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 672,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,320,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $168.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

