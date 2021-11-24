Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 16,315 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,563 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,828 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,474,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Infosys stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

