C J Advisory Inc. Acquires 4,075 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

C J Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 122,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,831. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15.

