C J Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

C J Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. 359,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,334,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $48.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

