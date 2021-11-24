Caledonia Investments plc Announces Dividend of GBX 17.50 (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CLDN opened at GBX 3,759.99 ($49.12) on Wednesday. Caledonia Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 2,620 ($34.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,930 ($51.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,563.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,310.49.

In other news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($44.55), for a total value of £826,925 ($1,080,382.81).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

