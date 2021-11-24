California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,673,077 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of California Resources worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,948,985 shares of company stock worth $80,218,094 in the last ninety days.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

