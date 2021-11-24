California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,304 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Sapiens International worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 88,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.