California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of MoneyGram International worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $117,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MoneyGram International news, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $544.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.54.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. Barclays lowered their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

