California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBPH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.