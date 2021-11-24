California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,391 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDT alerts:

In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDT stock opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.20.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.