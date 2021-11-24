Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $507.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

