Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $131,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

