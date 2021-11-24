Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 26.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 16,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 314.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.63.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $349.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.53 and its 200-day moving average is $355.49. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.