Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $299.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.15 and its 200 day moving average is $286.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.