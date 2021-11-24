Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

