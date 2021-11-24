Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

