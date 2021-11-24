Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $183.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

