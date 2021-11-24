Capital One Financial Comments on MRC Global Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of MRC opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

