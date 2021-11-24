Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised Capri from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $64.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,861 shares of company stock worth $39,003,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,362,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Capri by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after buying an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after buying an additional 642,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Capri by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 452,610 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after buying an additional 450,106 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

