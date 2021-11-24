Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Nick Sanders Buys 127,219 Shares

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders acquired 127,219 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £49,615.41 ($64,822.85).
Shares of Carclo stock opened at GBX 40.60 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.08. Carclo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).
