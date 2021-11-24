CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 2.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in CareDx by 20.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 300,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after purchasing an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of CDNA opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49 and a beta of 0.52. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $99.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.09.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

