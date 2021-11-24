CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.490-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

