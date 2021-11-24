Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.12 and last traded at $194.27. Approximately 1,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CZMWY shares. HSBC cut shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.42.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

