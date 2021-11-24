Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

