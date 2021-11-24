Carnival Co. & plc to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after buying an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

