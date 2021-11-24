Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.88

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 2629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSV. B. Riley upped their target price on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $904.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

