Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 9,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Carrier Global by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 51,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 11.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

