Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CFO Christina L. Maier Sells 1,209 Shares of Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CFO Christina L. Maier sold 1,209 shares of Carver Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $16,091.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

