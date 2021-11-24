Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $18.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CADNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. Cascades has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

