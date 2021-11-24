Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director William P. Hulligan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

