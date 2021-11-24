CashHand (CHND) Market Cap Achieves $182,090.30

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashHand has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. CashHand has a market capitalization of $182,090.30 and approximately $27,491.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00086182 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,380,860 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

