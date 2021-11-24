Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,126 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,734 shares of company stock worth $6,087,760. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

