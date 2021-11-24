Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 126,724 shares.The stock last traded at $59.20 and had previously closed at $64.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $876.06 million, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.