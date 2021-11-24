Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CER opened at GBX 861 ($11.25) on Wednesday. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 340.10 ($4.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 925 ($12.09). The stock has a market cap of £254.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 817.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,329.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

