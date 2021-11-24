CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.53

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.53. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 4,992 shares.

CESDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 13.69%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

