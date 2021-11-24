ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.53.

ChargePoint stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,054,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

