Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 905,194 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 869.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905,194 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after buying an additional 7,229,494 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $7,888,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Senseonics news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SENS opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SENS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

