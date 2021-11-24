Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,864 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,520,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 71,865 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAT stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $639.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.