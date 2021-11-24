Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of VSE worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VSE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSEC stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $787.25 million, a P/E ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

VSE Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

