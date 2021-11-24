Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHIL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $14,975,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 332.6% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 44,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 98.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $229.80 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.57 and a 12 month high of $229.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.12 and its 200-day moving average is $182.30. The company has a market capitalization of $728.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $20.00 dividend. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.81%. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

