Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Midland States Bancorp worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $564.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

