Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.70 Million in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 217,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $139,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,688,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,953,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULCC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $32,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,338 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

