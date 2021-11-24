Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (TSE:CWE)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Charlotte’s Web in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Pi Financial also issued estimates for Charlotte’s Web’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.23 million.

In related news, insider ETF Managers Trust purchased 24,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,343.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,666,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,466,189.24.

