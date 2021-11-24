Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chegg by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -416.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

