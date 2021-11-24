Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 14th total of 246,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $24,504,000. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CHE opened at $500.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.00. Chemed has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

