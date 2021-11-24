Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,365. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.